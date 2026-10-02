Google introduces Gemini intelligence at I/O 2026 for Android phones

Google just introduced Gemini Intelligence at I/O 2026, and it's set to turn Android phones into true personal assistants.

With Gemini Intelligence, your phone can handle things like turning a grocery list in your notes into a delivery or using a photo of a travel brochure to find a relevant tour on Expedia for six people, all by understanding what's on your screen.

You'll get background progress updates via notifications as tasks run, so there's less app-jumping and manual copy-pasting.