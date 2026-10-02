Google introduces Gemini intelligence at I/O 2026 for Android phones
Google just introduced Gemini Intelligence at I/O 2026, and it's set to turn Android phones into true personal assistants.
With Gemini Intelligence, your phone can handle things like turning a grocery list in your notes into a delivery or using a photo of a travel brochure to find a relevant tour on Expedia for six people, all by understanding what's on your screen.
You'll get background progress updates via notifications as tasks run, so there's less app-jumping and manual copy-pasting.
Gemini upgrades Chrome autofill and Gboard
Gemini also upgrades familiar Google tools: Chrome Autofill now pulls info from your apps, Gboard gets better at voice-to-text with the Rambler feature, and you can even create custom widgets with AI.
The features start rolling out in waves this summer on the latest Samsung Galaxy and Pixel phones, with more Android devices, watches, cars, glasses, and laptops getting them later in the year.