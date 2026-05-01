Google launches $100 'AI Ultra' plan: What does it offer?

Google has announced a major overhaul of its AI subscription plans, including the introduction of a new tier and a price cut for the most expensive one. The changes were revealed during the company's I/O 2026 event. The biggest update is the introduction of a new $100/month "AI Ultra" plan, aimed at power users, developers, technical leads, and advanced creators.

Plan benefits New 'AI Ultra' plan The new AI Ultra plan comes with a five times higher usage limit than the Pro plan. It can be accessed through the Gemini app and Antigravity 2.0, Google's new agent-first development platform. The subscription offers a massive 20TB of cloud storage and an ad-free YouTube Premium individual account, making it easier for users to listen to music or stream tutorials while coding.

Price reduction Price cut for existing 'AI Ultra' plan Along with the new tier, Google is also reducing the price of its flagship AI Ultra plan from $250 to $200. The updated subscription still offers all the same features as before, including a whopping 20 times usage limit over the Pro tier in both Gemini app and Google Antigravity. This way, users can enjoy advanced capabilities without paying extra.

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New feature Gemini Spark Subscribers of the $100 and $200 Ultra plans in the US will get access to Gemini Spark. This AI agent works 24/7, navigating through your digital life, connecting different Google products, and acting on your behalf. It will be available in beta for Ultra subscribers next week, further enhancing their experience with Google's AI ecosystem.

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