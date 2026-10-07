Google introduces Pixel 9 screensavers with clock weather home controls
Technology
Google is rolling out new screensaver features to the Pixel 9.
These include handy options like Clock, Weather, and Home Controls, available on Google's latest releases.
The best part? You don't need any fancy magnetic hardware to use them.
Charge style coming to Pixel 10
Not everyone will get these screensavers right away (Google's doing a gradual rollout, so it could take a few weeks for all Pixel 9 users).
Also, the Charge style (previously only on Pixel 11) is coming to the Pixel 10, but many users haven't spotted it yet.
So if you don't see these updates just yet, hang tight (they're on the way)!