Google introduces verified email to streamline Android app sign ups
Technology
Signing up for Android apps is about to get a lot smoother.
Google is introducing Verified Email, which lets you confirm your email instantly using secure info stored right on your device: no more hunting for OTPs or clicking email links.
It's designed to keep things simple and safe, so you don't have to bounce between apps just to get started.
Verified email enables 1 tap consent
With Verified Email, you'll see a clear prompt showing exactly what info the app wants (like your verified email), and you can approve it with a single tap.
It also helps with account recovery and transaction checks, especially if your phone runs Android 9 or newer.
And don't worry, Google says apps can only access what you allow, making the whole process quick but still secure.