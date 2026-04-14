Google I/O 2026 at Shoreline Amphitheatre May 19-20 spotlights Android
Technology
Google I/O 2026 is happening May 19-20 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.
The conference kicks off at 1pm local time (that's 10:30pm in India), and it's shaping up to be a big deal for software news, especially if you're into Android.
Google to show Android 17, AI
You can catch the keynote live on the official YouTube channel and website of Google I/O.
This year, all eyes are on the launch of Android 17, which promises fresh UI changes and more ways to customize your phone.
Plus, Google is set to show off its latest AI upgrades, so expect some cool new tech that could shape how we use its platforms.