Google is paying publishers for content used in AI search
What's the story
Google has launched a pilot program to pay publishers for their contributions to its AI-powered search features, The Information reported. The initiative, which includes some 100 publishers, comes in response to concerns over the effect of Google's AI features on web traffic. Under this test program, Google is compensating participating publishers based on how much their content contributes to AI Overviews and AI Mode in Search as well as Gemini chatbot.
Earnings details
Earnings vary among publishers
The earnings from this program have varied significantly among publishers.
One publisher who joined the program at its inception made over $1 million in a year. Another publisher who joined a few months later has already earned between $50,000 and $60,000 through this initiative.
These figures highlight the financial potential of Google's new approach to compensate content creators for their contributions to AI-driven search results.
Regulatory challenges
Backlash against Google's AI search changes
Google's AI-focused search changes have come under fire from publishers and regulators worldwide.
In June, the UK ruled that Google must allow publishers to opt out of appearing in its AI search features.
Meanwhile, the European Union launched an investigation into these changes' impact on web traffic and recently ordered Google to make changes to its search engine.