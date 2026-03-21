Google is replacing news headlines with ones written by AI

Google has started replacing news headlines in its search results with AI-generated ones. The move comes after a similar change was made in the Google Discover news feed. The tech giant is now experimenting with altering headlines even in the traditional "10 blue links" format of search results. Several instances have been found where Google changed original headlines, sometimes even altering their intended meaning.

Experiment details 'Small' experiment Google's spokespeople, Jennifer Kutz, Mallory De Leon, and Ned Adriance, have confirmed that this is a "small" and "narrow" experiment. However, they did not provide any specifics on how small this experiment actually is. Over the last few months, several staff members at The Verge have observed headlines they never wrote appearing in Google Search results. These headlines do not match their editorial style.

Feature speculation Potential for wider rollout Despite calling this an "experiment," Google could roll it out more widely. The company had previously said its AI headlines in Google Discover were also an experiment, but a month later, it announced those AI headlines as a feature that "performs well for user satisfaction." This raises questions about the future of this headline-altering practice and its possible impact on users' search experiences.

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