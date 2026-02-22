Google, Jio, Tata-OpenAI announce major investments at India AI Impact

Google announced a $15 billion investment for an AI hub in Visakhapatnam. Jio is putting ₹10 lakh crore into sovereign computing, with new capacity coming later this year. Tata-OpenAI are teaming up on green "HyperVault" data centers. OpenAI is opening offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai, while Sarvam launched open-source models and BharatGen rolled out Param 2—an AI model supporting 22 languages.

Seven chakras of AI impact

The summit set out three big guiding principles—People, Planet, Progress—to make sure AI helps everyone fairly.

These ideas break down into seven "Chakras," covering things like inclusion, trust, science, and social good.

It's all about making sure tech growth benefits more than just a few.