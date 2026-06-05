Google Keep enlarges fab adds image drawing audio shortcuts

Google Keep Gemini voice launching summer

The big news? An AI voice feature is coming this summer, powered by Gemini technology.

You'll be able to talk and have your words turned into organized notes and lists, even create multiple notes in one go.

The new feature will show up as a smaller FAB above the main button, much like what you see in Google Drive.

It's launching alongside Gmail Live and Docs Live for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, aiming to make note-taking smoother than ever.