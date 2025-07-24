Google Keep gets Material You makeover on Android

What's new in the updated UI?

You'll notice a welcoming animation when you open Keep, plus icons in the floating menu are easier to spot.

Inside your notes, pin, reminder, and archive buttons now sit neatly in rounded squares at the top right.

At the bottom, circular buttons let you add items or format text quickly.

The overflow menu also got a makeover for better usability.

This update is rolling out gradually—so keep an eye out if you don't see it yet!