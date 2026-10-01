Google launches 1st TPU satellite testing AI chips in orbit

This satellite will run in short 15-minute bursts and is the starting point for Google's bigger plan: connecting satellites with lasers to create a space-based network for future AI tasks.

Google hopes to eventually launch 81 satellites working together, and thanks to cheaper SpaceX launches, sending stuff to space could get way more affordable by 2035.

Despite some hiccups in radiation tests, the chips are proving pretty tough, able to handle big workloads over five years in orbit.