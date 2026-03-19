Google jumps on 'vibe coding' trend with new AI tool
What's the story
Google has launched a new experimental platform called Stitch, an artificial intelligence (AI) design tool that can transform simple text prompts into interactive app designs and front-end code. The innovative platform was unveiled on Thursday and also offers voice command support and Figma export capabilities. Currently, the service is free to use but comes with daily usage limits.
Platform goals
What is Google's Stitch?
Stitch is designed to revolutionize how designers and developers create products by providing an AI-native design canvas. The tool can convert natural language prompts into high-fidelity user interfaces and functional designs. Basically, it allows users to describe an app concept or business idea, and instantly get a visualized interactive design canvas in return.
Tool features
It can export designs directly to Figma
Stitch offers ready-made design layouts that users can further customize as per their needs. It also lets users connect different screens to create interactive prototypes, making it easier for developers to test and analyze the final look of their app after development. The platform can export designs directly to Figma with the entire layout and editable elements, and supports Model Context Protocol (MCP) for integration with external AI coding tools.
Advanced features
Voice control support
One of the most interesting features of Stitch is its voice control. This lets users make changes to their designs and create new versions just by talking to the AI. Beyond visuals, the tool can also generate CSS and HTML codes. Stitch is currently free to use but operates on daily credit-based limit that resets at midnight. The platform is available in English for users aged 18 and above, and will be accessible in regions where Gemini services are supported.