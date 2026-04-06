Google launches AI Edge Gallery app running Gemma 4 offline Technology Apr 06, 2026

Google has the AI Edge Gallery app, now available on both Android and iOS.

The big deal? You can run powerful Gemma 4 AI models right on your phone without an internet connection, so your data stays private.

It's open source, too, so you can tweak it to fit your style, and it handles text, images, and audio.