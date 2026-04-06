Google launches AI Edge Gallery app running Gemma 4 offline
Technology
Google has the AI Edge Gallery app, now available on both Android and iOS.
The big deal? You can run powerful Gemma 4 AI models right on your phone without an internet connection, so your data stays private.
It's open source, too, so you can tweak it to fit your style, and it handles text, images, and audio.
App includes AI chat audio scribe
The app packs some handy tools: there's an AI Chat with a "Thinking Mode" for deeper answers, Ask Image for visual questions, Audio Scribe to transcribe or translate audio, plus a Prompt Lab to test out ideas.
You can even automate tasks offline with Mobile Actions.
Ready to try? Grab it now on Google Play or Apple's App Store!