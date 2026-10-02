Google launches AI search box supporting text images and videos
Technology
Google just dropped some big updates to Search at I/O 2026.
The new AI Search box lets you look things up using text, images, or even videos, so it's not just about keywords anymore.
AI Mode is powered globally by Gemini 3.5 Flash, making searches feel more like a real conversation and less like typing into a robot.
Google AI mode live worldwide
The upgraded AI Mode is now live worldwide on all devices, so everyone gets these smarter features.
Google's also rolling out "information agents" that keep you updated on topics you care about, though they'll come first to AI Pro and Ultra subscribers this summer.