Google launches AI threat defense prioritizing real world cybersecurity threats
Google just dropped its new AI Threat Defense platform, aiming to fight off advanced cybersecurity risks by prioritizing real-world threats and verified fixes.
The platform, launched, zeros in on real-world vulnerabilities and speeds up fixes by offering verified solutions.
It's a step up from recent tools by Anthropic and OpenAI, which got flak for overwhelming teams with too many alerts that weren't properly prioritized.
Google's agents rewrite and test fixes
AI Threat Defense uses smart tech to figure out which vulnerabilities actually matter; if an issue can't be exploited through live networks, it's pushed aside so teams can focus on real threats.
It runs lighter AI models for ongoing monitoring and taps into Gemini for deep dives on high-risk assets.
Plus, autonomous AI agents (with human supervision) rewrite outdated code into safer languages, analyze dependencies, and test fixes before they're rolled out, making threat management faster and more efficient.