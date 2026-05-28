Google launches AI threat defense prioritizing real world cybersecurity threats

Google's agents rewrite and test fixes

AI Threat Defense uses smart tech to figure out which vulnerabilities actually matter; if an issue can't be exploited through live networks, it's pushed aside so teams can focus on real threats.

It runs lighter AI models for ongoing monitoring and taps into Gemini for deep dives on high-risk assets.

Plus, autonomous AI agents (with human supervision) rewrite outdated code into safer languages, analyze dependencies, and test fixes before they're rolled out, making threat management faster and more efficient.