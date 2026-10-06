Google launches Android call verification blocking bank scams in Brazil
Technology
Google just dropped a handy anti-spoofing feature for Android users to help stop banking scams.
If someone tries to call you pretending to be your bank, Android now checks with your actual banking app; if the call seems sketchy, it gets blocked automatically.
This feature is rolling out first in Brazil with banks like Revolut, Itau, and Nubank, and works on Android 11 or newer.
Android bolsters security, previews Android 17
Alongside this, Android has added other security upgrades: one-time passwords now get hidden automatically so scammers can't swipe them; Live Threat Detection uses AI to spot shady app behavior; and Advanced Protection limits risky apps.
Plus, coming soon in Android 17: biometric unlocking for lost devices and better controls for sharing your location.