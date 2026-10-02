Google launches Android feature blocking bank impersonation calls in Brazil
Google just dropped a new Android feature to help keep your money safe.
Now, if someone tries to call you pretending to be your bank, Android will double-check through the bank's app. If it smells something fishy, the call gets cut off automatically.
The feature is starting out in Brazil with banks like Revolut, Itau, and Nubank, and more banks are joining soon.
Android adds OTP hiding and protections
That's not all: Android is getting smarter about security overall.
One-time passwords will stay hidden from most apps for 3 hours so scammers can't grab them easily.
There's also a beefed-up Live Threat Detection that warns you if something sketchy is happening with your messages.
Plus, Android 17 will let you unlock lost phones with biometrics and give you better control over which apps can see your location.