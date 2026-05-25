Google launches disco-ball-inspired app icons for Pixel devices now
Technology
Google just launched disco-ball-inspired app icons for Pixel devices, adding a bit of sparkle to your home screen.
Announced by Android executive Sameer Samat (who joked on X, "Your wish is our command. Disco icons available on Pixel as of today... Are y'all sure you still want this?"), the update is live now.
Pixel users split on disco icons
These shiny new icons are part of Google's push to make Pixels more customizable, following earlier AI-generated icon styles like Scribbles and Easel.
Reactions are split: some users love the bold look, while others aren't fans.
Either way, it's another option if you're into playful or expressive phone vibes.