Google launches disco-ball-inspired app icons for Pixel devices now Technology May 25, 2026

Google just launched disco-ball-inspired app icons for Pixel devices, adding a bit of sparkle to your home screen.

Announced by Android executive Sameer Samat (who joked on X, "Your wish is our command. Disco icons available on Pixel as of today... Are y'all sure you still want this?"), the update is live now.