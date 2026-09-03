Google launches Fairwind to automatically fix critical infrastructure vulnerabilities
Technology
Google just rolled out Fairwind, a new program designed to help government agencies, cybersecurity partners, Google Cloud customers, and critical infrastructure operators fight off major cyber threats.
Powered by Gemini 3.8 Flash Cyber and CodeMender, it finds weaknesses and fixes them automatically in crucial areas like health care, energy, telecom, and finance.
Fairwind makes secure patches in minutes
Fairwind's tech creates secure patches in minutes instead of weeks, saving time and cutting costs.
Right now, it's only available to select government groups and key partners, but Google plans to expand partner access by collaborating closely with industry, governments, and open-weight community leaders to keep vital systems safe from evolving threats.