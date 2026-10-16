Google launches Gemini 4 Argon on Antigravity for subscribers
Technology
Google just dropped Gemini 4 Argon, its latest AI model, onto the Antigravity platform.
Starting today, AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers get access to this upgrade, which adds a fresh weekly quota alongside the existing Gemini 3.8 Flash.
Argon boosts development across Google
Argon's already making life easier: it sped up YouTube's comment system by tuning server performance, reviewed Wing's drone simulator and proposed modeling improvements to resolve long-standing legacy issues, and helped update scientific code from Fortran to Rust for better speed and safety.
Basically, it's here to help developers work faster and smarter across Google projects.