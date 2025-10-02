Google unveils first Gemini AI-powered speaker and security camera

Google has unveiled its latest line of smart home devices, all powered by its advanced Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The new range includes the Nest Cam Indoor (3rd gen), Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd gen), and Nest Doorbell (3rd gen). These gadgets are designed to provide enhanced security and peace of mind for users.

Device details Devices offer 2K HDR video The new Nest Cams and Doorbell come with 2K HDR video, the highest resolution yet from Google. This gives users a clear view of every detail, making it easier to spot important moments quickly. The cameras have an impressive 152-degree diagonal view for wide spaces while the doorbell has a 166-degree diagonal view, ensuring no corner is left unmonitored.

Tech upgrades They also come with advanced Gemini for Home capabilities The new Nest Cams and Doorbell also boast improved low-light performance, thanks to a new sensor and wider aperture. This means they can stay in full-color mode longer during dawn and dusk. The devices also come with advanced Gemini for Home capabilities, including AI notifications, video history search with Ask Home, zoomed-in animated previews with alerts, event video previews for missed alerts, and a summary feature called Home Brief.

Speaker launch Google Home Speaker launched as first audio device for Gemini Along with the new Nest Cams and Doorbell, Google also launched a new Google Home Speaker. This is the first audio device built for Gemini, bringing Google's most advanced voice assistant into homes. The speaker promises more natural conversations with custom processing to handle Gemini's advanced AI for faster interactions. It also features a light ring that provides visual feedback on its status.

Speaker features It delivers balanced, 360-degree audio for an immersive experience The new Google Home Speaker delivers balanced, 360-degree audio for an immersive sound experience. It also supports pairing with other Home and Nest speakers for multi-room music or stereo pairing. The speaker comes in four colors: Porcelain, Hazel, Jade, and Berry. It is sustainably made with recycled materials and a new yarn created using a unique 3D knitting process that reduces fabric waste significantly.