Google launches Gemini Enterprise Agent platform as Vertex AI upgrade
Google launched the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, an upgrade to Vertex AI, at the Google Cloud Next conference.
It's built to make managing workplace AI agents way easier and now packs over 200 models, including Gemini 3.1 Pro.
There's also a big focus on security, with features like Agent Identity to help keep company data safe.
Agent Studio, Designer and Workspace Intelligence
You don't need to be a coding whiz: Gemini Enterprise offers no-code tools like Agent Studio so employees can build their own with no-code or lower-code options like Google's Agent Studio and Agent Designer.
The platform helps businesses scale up their AI with advanced data tools and lets developers build agents that handle more complex tasks.
Plus, Workspace Intelligence means Google apps can now understand context better and automate tasks by pulling in just the info you need, tailored for your team or workflow.