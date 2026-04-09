Google launches Gemini notebooks to organize chats and files
Technology
Google just dropped a handy new notebooks feature in the Gemini app, letting you keep all your chats and files organized in one spot.
Think of it as your personal knowledge base, perfect for managing projects or just keeping track of ideas without the clutter.
Gemini notebooks use prompts for personalization
You can add chats, files, and even websites to these notebooks, then use prompts to get more personalized answers from Gemini.
Right now, this feature is only for Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra users on the web, but Google says it's coming soon to mobile devices and free accounts too.