Google launches Gemini Spark AI in Chrome for background tasks
Technology
Google just rolled out Gemini Spark, its new AI agent, right inside the Chrome browser.
Announced last month, this tool quietly handles tasks like trip planning and real-time information gathering in the background, so you can keep doing your thing without getting sidetracked or clicking around.
Gemini Spark requires user permission
You're always in charge: Gemini Spark only runs when you turn it on and lets you pick what permissions to allow.
Sensitive actions like payments need your go-ahead every time.
It's built with strong security to block threats like prompt injection.
For now, it's available in the US with plans to expand to additional regions in the future.