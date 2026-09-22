Google launches Googlebook laptops blending Android ChromeOS and Gemini AI
Google just dropped Googlebook, a new line of premium laptops that mix Android, ChromeOS, and Gemini AI for access to phone files, task continuation, and other forms of cross-device integration.
Prices start at $899, with US launch on October 4 and Canada and the UK on October 5.
Pre-orders are already live, so if you're eyeing an alternative to Apple's lineup, these could be worth a look.
Googlebook partners offer high end specs
Googlebooks are built in partnership with brands like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo for solid hardware.
You get high-res touchscreen displays (up to 2.8K or even OLED), next-generation Intel or Qualcomm processors, 16GB RAM standard, and up to 14 hours of battery life.
Gemini AI brings features like Magic Pointer for smart suggestions and Rambler for text tweaks, showing how Google's pushing AI to make everyday laptop use a bit smarter and easier.