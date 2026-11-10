Google launches 'Knowledge work' antigravity interface beyond software engineering
Google just rolled out a fresh "Knowledge Work" interface for its Antigravity platform, moving beyond software engineering to support things like research, data analysis, document writing, and automating workflows.
This shift comes after Google noticed tens of thousands of Googlers outside software engineering across sales, finance, legal, product, design, research, marketing, and operations now rely on Antigravity every week alongside engineers to get their work done.
Antigravity keeps AI tools, adds onboarding
The new interface is designed to be flexible for all sorts of roles at Google, not just engineers.
Whether you're drafting documents or crunching numbers, the upgraded platform keeps its powerful AI tools while making things smoother to use.
There's also a new onboarding flow to help users get started with the update.