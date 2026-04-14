Google launches Personal Intelligence for Gemini in India for subscribers

Gemini users control personalization settings

Turning on Personal Intelligence is simple: just head to the Gemini app on web or mobile and pick which apps you want connected (you're always in control).

Google says Gemini only uses your data to answer questions and explains exactly how things work.

You can also tweak settings anytime or chat without any personalization if you'd rather keep things private.

Just a heads-up, there might be occasional slip-ups or "over-personalisation," so stay alert!