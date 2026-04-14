Google launches Personal Intelligence for Gemini in India for subscribers
Google just dropped its Personal Intelligence feature for Gemini users in India.
This means your AI assistant can now pull info from your Gmail, Google Photos, and Search to give you answers that actually fit your life.
Right now, it's rolling out to eligible Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers on personal Google accounts, with plans to extend access to free users later.
Gemini users control personalization settings
Turning on Personal Intelligence is simple: just head to the Gemini app on web or mobile and pick which apps you want connected (you're always in control).
Google says Gemini only uses your data to answer questions and explains exactly how things work.
You can also tweak settings anytime or chat without any personalization if you'd rather keep things private.
Just a heads-up, there might be occasional slip-ups or "over-personalisation," so stay alert!