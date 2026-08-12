Google launches Pixel 11 Pro Fold in India, 48MP sensor

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold comes in olive with a single variant: 16GB of RAM and a roomy 512GB of storage, priced at ₹186,999. Its book-style foldable folds out from phone to tablet size for extra versatility.

The camera setup includes a triple rear camera system, led by a 48MP primary shooter, plus two selfie cameras, so you're covered from every angle.

Battery life isn't left behind either: there's a hefty battery with fast wired and wireless charging support.

Pre-orders are now live on Amazon and the Google India online store if you're ready to flex something new.