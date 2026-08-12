Google launches Pixel 11 Pro Fold in India, 48MP sensor
Google just dropped its new foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, in India.
Unveiled on August 12, 2026, alongside the Pixel 11 series and Pixel Watch 5, this phone packs an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display and runs on Tensor G6 chip.
You also get a triple rear camera setup with a sharp 48MP main sensor, definitely built for those who love big screens and solid photos.
Pre-orders live: ₹186,999 16GB 512GB olive
The Pixel 11 Pro Fold comes in olive with a single variant: 16GB of RAM and a roomy 512GB of storage, priced at ₹186,999. Its book-style foldable folds out from phone to tablet size for extra versatility.
The camera setup includes a triple rear camera system, led by a 48MP primary shooter, plus two selfie cameras, so you're covered from every angle.
Battery life isn't left behind either: there's a hefty battery with fast wired and wireless charging support.
Pre-orders are now live on Amazon and the Google India online store if you're ready to flex something new.