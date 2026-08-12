Google launches Pixel 11 series, Pixel Watch 5 in India
Technology
Google just dropped its new Pixel 11 smartphones in India, with three options to pick from: the regular Pixel 11, the Pro, and the top-end Pro XL.
All models run on Android 17 and promise a solid seven years of updates, so you're set for a while.
Google also introduced the Pixel Watch 5 alongside the phones.
Pixel 11 priced ₹89,999 to ₹134,999
The Pixel 11 series packs Google's latest Tensor G6 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and is toughened with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 plus IP68 water and dust resistance.
Prices start at ₹89,999 for the base model and go up to ₹134,999 for the Pro XL; preorders are live now and in-store sales begin August 20.
The new Pixel Watch 5 comes in two sizes with bright displays and is worth checking out if you're into smartwatches.