Google launches Pixel 11 with Gemini intelligence and data privacy
Google just launched its Pixel 11 phones, now powered by Gemini Intelligence, a new AI designed to make your life easier.
Think smoother task automation, smarter suggestions, and handy tools like Gboard Rambler for voice-to-text and Proactive Assistance for context-aware help.
All this comes with a focus on keeping your data private and under your control.
Voice cleanup and context aware help
Gboard Rambler cleans up your voice notes by ditching filler words, plus lets you tweak text or add emojis with simple commands.
Proactive Assistance pops up helpful tips for stuff like tracking flights or scheduling meetings, right when you need them.
Other upgrades include loyalty cards showing up in stores, instant restaurant info on Maps, live audio dubbing on YouTube, easy translations using the camera, and even built-in sign language translation, all while making sure your privacy stays protected.