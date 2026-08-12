Google launches Pixel Watch 5 in India alongside Pixel 11

Google just dropped the Pixel Watch 5 in India alongside the new Pixel 11 phones.

Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, it's priced at ₹42,900 and ₹45,900.

Both models use fully recycled aluminum and come in sleek color combos like Matte Black with Obsidian, and the 41mm model also gets a Champagne Gold finish with a Canyon band.