Google launches Pixel Watch 5 in India alongside Pixel 11
Google just dropped the Pixel Watch 5 in India alongside the new Pixel 11 phones.
Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, it's priced at ₹42,900 and ₹45,900.
Both models use fully recycled aluminum and come in sleek color combos like Matte Black with Obsidian, and the 41mm model also gets a Champagne Gold finish with a Canyon band.
AMOLED 3,000-nit and health tracking
The Pixel Watch 5 packs a bright AMOLED display (up to 3,000 nits) with Gorilla Glass protection.
Battery life is solid, up to 30 hours for the smaller model and up to 40 for the larger, plus a Battery Saver mode that stretches usage even further.
Powered by Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 and Wear OS 7, it offers heart rate monitoring, ECG, SpO2 tracking, skin temperature checks, and water resistance (IP68).
You also get Bluetooth 6.0, GPS support, touchless gestures for easy controls, and compatibility with most Android phones running Android 12 or newer.