Google launches Search profiles for eligible US publishers and creators

Creators can link sites and socials

Creators can link their sites and socials, pin short videos, and highlight recent posts so followers get a quick look at what's new.

If someone hits "Follow on Google," they'll see more from that creator in their Discover feed.

Claiming a profile might also upgrade your Knowledge Panel with fresh avatars and direct links.

The feature is starting in the US but Google says it plans to expand the feature to more publishers and creators worldwide in the future, so more creators will get these tools to connect with audiences everywhere.