Google launches Search profiles for eligible US publishers and creators
Google announced "Search profiles" and is opening it up first to eligible publishers and creators in the US a new feature that lets website owners and creators show off their content directly on Google Search.
It's kind of like having your own profile page, where everything (videos, articles, and social links) is in one place for fans to find easily.
Creators can link sites and socials
Creators can link their sites and socials, pin short videos, and highlight recent posts so followers get a quick look at what's new.
If someone hits "Follow on Google," they'll see more from that creator in their Discover feed.
Claiming a profile might also upgrade your Knowledge Panel with fresh avatars and direct links.
The feature is starting in the US but Google says it plans to expand the feature to more publishers and creators worldwide in the future, so more creators will get these tools to connect with audiences everywhere.