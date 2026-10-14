Google launches 'Shop devices' tab on Play Store today, adds Samsung
Technology
Google just rolled out a new "Shop devices" tab on the Play store, making it easier to buy Samsung Galaxy phones alongside Google Pixel devices, all in one place.
Announced today, this update also brings other cool gadgets like the Pixel Watch 4, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and Google TV Streamer under one roof for a smoother shopping experience.
Google offers 10% Samsung cash back
To make things sweeter, Google is offering 10% cash back on Samsung purchases through this new tab.
Popular picks like the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Pixel 11 Pro are up for grabs.
Plus, prices for Samsung's Galaxy S26 series haven't gone up, so you get more choices without paying extra.