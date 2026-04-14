Google launches Skills for Chrome desktop to manage Gemini prompts Technology Apr 14, 2026

Google just dropped a new feature called Skills for Chrome desktop, making it way easier to manage and reuse your favorite AI prompts with Gemini.

Now, you can save prompts and pull them up fast; just type a forward slash or hit the plus button in the Gemini sidebar.

Plus, Skills lets you run more complex queries and even reference information from different tabs, so multitasking gets a serious upgrade.