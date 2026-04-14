Google launches Skills for Chrome desktop to manage Gemini prompts
Technology
Google just dropped a new feature called Skills for Chrome desktop, making it way easier to manage and reuse your favorite AI prompts with Gemini.
Now, you can save prompts and pull them up fast; just type a forward slash or hit the plus button in the Gemini sidebar.
Plus, Skills lets you run more complex queries and even reference information from different tabs, so multitasking gets a serious upgrade.
Skills library is editable, asks permission
The Skills library includes pre-built Skills for tasks such as finding gifts and checking food ingredients, and early testers also demonstrated recipe and product-comparison prompts, but you can also tweak or reuse them however you want.
For anything sensitive, like sending emails, Skills will ask for your OK first.