Google launches Skills for Chrome desktop to save Gemini prompts
Technology
Google just dropped a handy new Skills feature for Chrome desktop, letting you save your favorite Gemini AI prompts and reuse them whenever you want.
Instead of typing out the same requests, you can now pick from a list, making things like research or quick tasks much faster.
Chrome skills limited to US English
You can pull up your saved prompts with a simple forward slash or the plus button, edit them on the fly, or create brand-new ones.
Some pre-built Skills help with everyday stuff, like checking ingredients, and you can tweak these to fit your needs.
For now, Skills is only available if your Chrome is set to US English, but it's a cool step toward making browsing and task management less of a hassle.