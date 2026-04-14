Google launches 'Skills' for Gemini in Chrome to streamline tasks
Technology
Google just rolled out "Skills" for its Gemini artificial intelligence in Chrome, letting you run your favorite prompts with a quick slash (/) right in the prompt box.
It's all about streamlining stuff you do often, like research, shopping comparisons, or writing, so you can get things done faster without jumping between tabs.
chrome://skills/browse hosts ready made workflows
You can find the Skills library at chrome://skills/browse, packed with ready-made workflows for things like learning new topics or turning info into infographics.
Plus, anything sensitive (like sending emails or adding calendar events) needs your OK before it happens.
The best part? Once you're signed into Chrome on any desktop device, these Skills follow you everywhere: no setup needed.