Google launches SynthID globally in English to watermark AI-generated content
Technology
Google has rolled out SynthID as a globally available tool in English, which helps you tell if an image or video was made by AI or a real person.
It works by adding invisible watermarks right when the content is created, making it much easier to spot what's real and what's not.
Google's SynthID supports OpenAI, NVIDIA, Kakao
SynthID isn't just for Google's own AI anymore. It now supports content made with big names like OpenAI, NVIDIA, Kakao, and Apple (with Apple Intelligence joining soon).
With more platforms on board, it should get a lot simpler to check if something online is actually authentic, helping cut down on fake images and boosting trust in what you see.