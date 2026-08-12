Google launches tap-to-share on Pixel phones for contacts and media
Technology
Google just dropped a handy tap-to-share feature for compatible Pixel phones, letting you send contacts, photos, and videos by simply bringing two compatible Android devices close together.
No more digging through menus: from the home screen, just tap and share contact info, while photos and videos require opening the Share Sheet first.
Google: more Android phones by year-end
Right now, tap-to-share is rolling out to Pixel 6 and newer models, with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 next in line.
For contacts, all it takes is holding your phones close; for media like photos or videos, you'll open the share sheet first before tapping devices.
Google says even more Android phones will get this feature by the end of the year.