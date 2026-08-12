Google launches tap-to-share on Pixel phones for contacts and media

Right now, tap-to-share is rolling out to Pixel 6 and newer models, with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8 next in line.

For contacts, all it takes is holding your phones close; for media like photos or videos, you'll open the share sheet first before tapping devices.

Google says even more Android phones will get this feature by the end of the year.