Google launches TPU 8tx made with AMD and 8i Max
Technology
Google just dropped its own AI chips, TPU 8tx and TPU 8i Max, to take on NVIDIA's lead in the AI hardware game.
Made with AMD, the TPU 8tx is rolling out faster than Google's usual schedule thanks to huge demand, while the 8i Max handles intense AI workloads.
The TPU 8tx is built for extra security in sensitive industries.
Analysts: TPUs 30% cheaper than NVIDIA
Market analysts point out that Google's TPUs cost roughly 30% less than NVIDIA's GPUs, which has major players like Apple and Meta interested.
Analysts think sales could jump from $12 billion this year to over $135 billion by 2028.
Still, Google has some hurdles ahead, like supply chain snags and fresh competition from startups.