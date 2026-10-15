Google launches Universal Cart in US to combine store items
Technology
Google just rolled out Universal Cart in the US a new tool that lets you add stuff from different stores into one cart, all through the Gemini app or Google Search.
The idea is to make shopping less of a hassle and more seamless, so you don't have to jump between a bunch of tabs.
Universal Cart powered by Google AI
Universal Cart gives you a heads-up on price drops and restocks, plus it takes credit card perks into account when helping you choose how to pay or surfaces relevant promo codes.
It's all powered by Google's AI tech, which is now handling everything from product searches to checking what's in stock, keeping things quick and easy.