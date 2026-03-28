Google launches Vibe design update for Stitch to speed prototyping
Google just dropped a big update for its free design tool, Stitch, called Vibe Design.
Launched today (March 28, 2026), it's all about helping anyone, no matter their skill level, quickly build multi-screen app designs and interactive prototypes.
The tool is now live on Google Labs and aims to make designing feel less intimidating and a lot faster.
Vibe design supports brand and voice
Vibe Design lets you create multiple screens at once, stores your brand system so generated screens follow your brand, and even understands spoken instructions so you can talk through your ideas.
Handy additions like DESIGN.md pull in your brand's colors and fonts automatically, while Agent Manager generates three design options simultaneously (in minutes, not days).
There's also Voice Canvas, which lets you tweak designs just by speaking—making the whole process smoother for everyone, not just designers.