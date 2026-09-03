Google launches voice-powered Gmail Live, Docs Live and Keep Live
Google just rolled out Gmail Live in English worldwide, Docs Live with AI Pro and Ultra on Android and iOS, and Keep Live on Android.
These new AI features, announced at I/O 2026, let you use your voice to manage emails, create docs, and take notes hands-free.
The goal? Make everyday tasks way faster and a bit more fun.
Google voice features on AI plans
Gmail Live lets you ask your inbox questions out loud (no more endless scrolling), supports follow-ups or switching topics mid-chat, and gives you handy transcripts with links.
Docs Live can draft summaries or proposals by pulling info from your emails or Drive, all by voice.
Keep Live turns whatever you say into notes or lists after a few seconds.
You'll find Gmail Live on Android and iOS if you're on Google's AI Plus, Pro, or Ultra plans, Docs Live on Android and iOS if you're on Google's AI Pro or Ultra plans, and Keep Live on Android if you're on Google's AI Pro or Ultra plans, and they're coming soon to Workspace business users too.