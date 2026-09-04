Google launches WeatherNext 3 AI to deliver hourly local forecasts
Technology
Google just rolled out WeatherNext 3, its most accurate AI weather model so far. It mixes real-time satellite images with classic weather data to give you detailed, hourly forecasts; no more waiting around for slow updates.
The big win? It's way better at predicting sudden or local weather changes.
WeatherNext 3 improves day-ahead precipitation accuracy
WeatherNext 3 offers super-sharp forecasts: temperature and humidity at a 5-kilometer scale, wind speeds at a 25-kilometer scale, and special data for renewable energy like wind turbines and solar panels.
Google says precipitation forecasts are now up to 50% more accurate when users are looking a day or more ahead, especially helpful in places where good forecasts are hard to get.