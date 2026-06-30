Google lets Android users choose which apps to back up

Per app backup controls in settings

You'll find the new controls in Settings under Accounts and backup > Google Backup > Other device data, in a fresh "App data" section.

Instead of just showing storage totals, you can now see backup details for each app, and easily turn off backups for any app with a simple toggle.

Turning one off deletes its saved data from your account and stops future backups (but don't worry, SMS, call history, and device settings aren't affected).

This update is part of Google's push to give users more control over their stuff.