Google lets Android users choose which apps to back up
Google just rolled out a handy new feature for Android users: you can finally choose which apps get their data backed up to your Google account.
Right now, this is live on Pixel phones running Android 16 or 17 with Google Play services version 26.24, but it hasn't hit Samsung devices yet.
Per app backup controls in settings
You'll find the new controls in Settings under Accounts and backup > Google Backup > Other device data, in a fresh "App data" section.
Instead of just showing storage totals, you can now see backup details for each app, and easily turn off backups for any app with a simple toggle.
Turning one off deletes its saved data from your account and stops future backups (but don't worry, SMS, call history, and device settings aren't affected).
This update is part of Google's push to give users more control over their stuff.