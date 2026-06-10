Google lets businesses manage Search and Maps profiles from Gemini
Technology
Google just gave its Gemini app a major boost: business owners can now begin managing their Google Search and Maps profiles right from the app.
Announced today, June 10, 2026, this update is rolling out globally soon, making it way easier to keep your business information up to date on the go.
Gemini adds business analytics and notebooks
With the new features, Gemini can analyze things like search impressions and customer engagement to give you quick performance insights.
It also helps draft review replies in your brand's voice, helps update hours or announcements, and even introduces "Business notebooks" to organize trends, brainstorm marketing ideas, and get proactive reminders, like when it's time to update holiday hours or tweak pricing based on local trends.