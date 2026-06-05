Google lets US creators and publishers build profiles on Search
Google just rolled out a feature that lets US creators and publishers build their own profiles right on Search.
These profiles pull together videos, articles, pinned media, and links to other platforms, all in one spot.
To get access, you need to be 18 or older and have a pretty solid following: at least 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, 100,000 followers on Instagram or X, or 300,000 followers on TikTok.
Profiles combine posts links and bios
This update gives creators more say in how their content appears compared to the usual knowledge panels.
You can add a short bio, pin your favorite posts from TikTok or Instagram, and combine everything into one feed.
It's basically a built-in alternative to tools like Linktree, making it simpler for creators to manage their digital footprint.
The Verge's also shown off examples to highlight how these profiles make content more accessible and engaging for fans.