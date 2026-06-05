Google lets US creators and publishers build profiles on Search Technology Jun 05, 2026

Google just rolled out a feature that lets US creators and publishers build their own profiles right on Search.

These profiles pull together videos, articles, pinned media, and links to other platforms, all in one spot.

To get access, you need to be 18 or older and have a pretty solid following: at least 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, 100,000 followers on Instagram or X, or 300,000 followers on TikTok.