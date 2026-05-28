Google now lets you choose trusted publishers in AI search
What's the story
Google has updated its AI-powered search with "Preferred Sources." The new feature allows users to select their trusted publishers, and Google is working on using Preferred Sources as a future ranking signal so their stories appear more frequently in AI-generated responses. The feature, which was already available in regular search, is now being integrated into AI Overviews and AI Mode. According to Google, users are twice as likely to click on these trusted links compared to standard ones.
Feature expansion
AI overviews get a new carousel for original articles
Along with the Preferred Sources feature, Google is also improving its AI Overviews. The company has introduced a new carousel that highlights original articles, similar to the "Top Stories" section, but specifically for authentic reporting. This update is part of Google's efforts to provide more reliable information in search results and comes after announcements made at the recent Google I/O event.
News tracking
'Highly Cited' label expansion for faster identification of referenced stories
Google is also expanding the "Highly Cited" label to help users identify widely referenced stories more quickly. The company is also indicating when an article explicitly references a Highly Cited source. These changes are part of Google's broader strategy to improve the discoverability of influential coverage on topics that interest users.