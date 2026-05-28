The feature is now live

Google now lets you choose trusted publishers in AI search

By Akash Pandey 01:25 pm May 28, 202601:25 pm

What's the story

Google has updated its AI-powered search with "Preferred Sources." The new feature allows users to select their trusted publishers, and Google is working on using Preferred Sources as a future ranking signal so their stories appear more frequently in AI-generated responses. The feature, which was already available in regular search, is now being integrated into AI Overviews and AI Mode. According to Google, users are twice as likely to click on these trusted links compared to standard ones.