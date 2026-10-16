Google limits Gemini Pro access to $20 AI Pro plan
Technology
Heads up if you're using Google's $5-a-month AI Plus plan: Starting November 13, 2026, you'll lose access to Gemini's Pro models unless you upgrade.
Right now, AI Plus gives you advanced AI tools and 400GB of cloud storage, but after the change, those wanting Pro features will need to jump to the $20-a-month AI Pro plan.
AI Pro bundles Google premium services
"AI Pro" isn't just about Gemini's top-tier models: it also bundles in YouTube Premium Lite, Google Home Premium, Google Health Premium, and a big bump up to 5TB of storage.
It's a lot more value, but at four times the price.
If you're subscribed already, check your inbox. Google has sent out emails about what's changing.