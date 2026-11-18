Google makes AI assistant that does tasks free to use
What's the story
Google has announced the rebranding of its Spark AI agent to "Tasks." The move comes with a major update, as the feature will now be available for free. Powered by Google's new Gemini 4 Hydrogen AI model, Tasks can perform a range of activities such as creating meal plans, managing calendars, and even sifting through emails to identify unnecessary recurring expenses.
Feature expansion
Tasks can make calls to compare product pricing
The rebranded Tasks feature also comes with some enhanced capabilities.
For users in the US, it can call businesses to compare product pricing and check inventory. It can also make purchases using Google Pay and log into accounts that support Google Password Manager.
US users can assign tasks by emailing gemini@google.com or texting it, further expanding its utility.
Global reach
How to access Tasks
Initially launched in May for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, the Tasks feature is now available to all users in the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Australia, and India.
To access this feature, users just have to open Gemini and switch from "Chat" to "Tasks" on its homepage.
This move marks a significant expansion of Google's AI capabilities across multiple regions.
User control
Gemini will execute tasks in a hardware-isolated virtual machine
Google has assured that Gemini will execute tasks in a "hardware-isolated virtual machine that's dedicated to your account and never shared with other users."
Users can also give instructions to Gemini while it is executing tasks.
For sensitive tasks like making a purchase, the AI will pause and seek permission before proceeding, giving users more control over their interactions with this technology.