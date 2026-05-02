Google makes Gemini notebooks free for most users worldwide
Technology
Google just made its Gemini notebooks feature free for most users worldwide in the Gemini mobile app, not just paid users.
Now you can organize projects, trips, or research right from your phone.
This update builds on last year's move to combine Gemini and NotebookLM, making it easier to keep everything in one place.
Gemini notebooks expanding to more countries
Gemini notebooks let you group chats and docs into tidy folders, which is super handy for planning or keeping track of ideas.
Free users can add up to 50 sources per notebook, while paid subscribers get even more room.
The rollout is still happening globally, with more countries getting access soon, as Google aims to make this tool available in additional regions.